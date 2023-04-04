Quali Motorola summer Android 14?

Oggi in this article will see quali dispositivi di casa Motorola riceveranno l’adgiornamento ad Android 14. Come sappiamo, rispetto ad altri Brand (primo fra tutti Samsung), Motorola non spicca in velocità nel rilasciare i suoi aggiornamenti. With Android 13, the controller is running slowly, but the store has fully covered the devices that were intended to support everything.

Index:

The list is continuously updated

If you do not find your specific model, return to control it in a second moment, oppure faccelo sapere qui sotto nei commenti.

We will obtain information directly from various producers.

Quali smartphone Motorola rice summer Android 14?

Motorola Edge serie che riceveranno Android 14

Motorola Moto G/X series last summer Android 14

Altri depositivi Motorola che riceveranno l’aggiornamento ad Android 14

Motorola Lenovo ThinkPhone

Motorola Razr (2022)

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

When will you see the Android 14 update for Motorola devices?

The stable release of Android 14, name in code “Upside Down Cake” è attesa per August 2023 give part of Google. With high probability, the new version of the operating system for smartphones will fail on its Motorola home devices in different months. The arrival of Android 13 on your Motorola phone is not its own lamp at risk of other brand names, as is the case with Samsung, unless the situation is not migliori possiamo aspettarci and primi aggiornamenti sui top di gamma for the beginning of 2024.

We will continue to follow the information of the business and will constantly update the following article based on all new information released.