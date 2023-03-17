Barely released, Anno 1800 is fully playable for free until March 23

Strategy game enthusiasts certainly did not miss the arrival of Anno 1800 on consoles. The title is indeed available since yesterday, but Ubisoft has not done things halfway since the game is playable for free until next week.

Anno 1800 free trial week started yesterday

We were telling you about it at the beginning of March, Ubisoft has decided to offer Anno 1800 in full for free for one week from March 16, the game’s release date on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. The operation also works for the PC version. of the game which was released in April 2019.

Despite the challenge that this port represented for the developers of Ubisoft (they had to adapt the 51 keys of the PC version to the 16 keys usable on consoles), this reference strategy game is finally available on consoles and you still have a week to give you an opinion on the title before buying it, or not.

Anno 1800 is available on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 since yesterday