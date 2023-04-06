Star Wars Jedi Survivor takes up over 150 gigabytes of your hard drive

If you want to play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you first have to look at your hardware – because not every PC system is up to the upcoming Star Wars title.

These are the system requirements for Star Wars Jedi Survivor



If the sequel gets more complex, your PC will have to do more to get you through the game swinging your lightsaber and without stuttering or crashing. Here you can see which hardware should be in your gaming PC:

minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

RAM: 8GB

CPU: Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i7-7700

GPU: Radeon RX 580, Nvidia GTX 1070

VRAM: 8GB

DirectX: version 12

Hard disk space: 155 GB

Recommended system requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

RAM: 16GB

CPU: Ryzen 5 5600X / Intel Core i5 11600K

GPU: RX 6700 XT / Nvidia RTX 2070

VRAM: 8GB

DirectX: version 12

Hard disk space: 155 GB

So you need a solid graphics card and a powerful processor as well as an uncomfortable amount of hard disk space. If you are still planning to upgrade your PC, you still have a few weeks until the release on April 28, 2023.

You can also find the system requirements on the official product page of Steam find.