Star Wars Jedi Survivor takes up over 150 gigabytes of your hard drive

If you want to play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you first have to look at your hardware – because not every PC system is up to the upcoming Star Wars title.
These are the system requirements for Star Wars Jedi Survivor
If the sequel gets more complex, your PC will have to do more to get you through the game swinging your lightsaber and without stuttering or crashing. Here you can see which hardware should be in your gaming PC:
minimum requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)
- RAM: 8GB
- CPU: Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i7-7700
- GPU: Radeon RX 580, Nvidia GTX 1070
- VRAM: 8GB
- DirectX: version 12
- Hard disk space: 155 GB
Recommended system requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)
- RAM: 16GB
- CPU: Ryzen 5 5600X / Intel Core i5 11600K
- GPU: RX 6700 XT / Nvidia RTX 2070
- VRAM: 8GB
- DirectX: version 12
- Hard disk space: 155 GB
So you need a solid graphics card and a powerful processor as well as an uncomfortable amount of hard disk space. If you are still planning to upgrade your PC, you still have a few weeks until the release on April 28, 2023.
You can also find the system requirements on the official product page of Steam find.