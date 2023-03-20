Starbucks CEO resigns before testifying in Senate on unions – Hola News

New York, Mar 20 (EFE) the coffee shop giant gives to its employees’ union attempts.

The company announced Monday that Laxman Narasimhan – who was announced as the next chief executive back in September – has officially become the new “number 1” and will lead the annual shareholder meeting on Thursday.

Schultz’s early departure from the company comes just before he is scheduled to testify in front of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, at the request of independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

This committee is investigating criticism Starbucks received of its efforts to prevent unions at its company.

Earlier this month, a National Labor Relations Board judge ruled that Starbucks committed “egregious and widespread” violations of federal law in its campaign to stop unions.

More than 280 Starbucks locations have voted to unionize in the country since 2021, but the company has since fired 200 activists among those most active in union organizing.

The company, which prefers to call its employees “partners”, argues that the conditions of the workers are better than the country’s average and that it prefers to have a personal relationship with them without the mediation of an organization.

Schultz’s early departure from the company has not changed plans for him to testify in front of senators on March 29, the company confirmed to The Hill.