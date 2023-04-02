Starlink satellites destroyed by SpaceX, GPT-5 is already being talked about, France opposes synthetic fuel, this is the recap of the week

Elon Musk has Starlink satellites destroyed, GPT-5 will arrive in December of this year, the law on the banning of thermal cars in Europe in 2035 is still debated, this is the recap of the week.

Anecdote of the week, a smuggler tries to cross the Chinese border with a belt of 239 processors. While GPT-5 should come even closer to human intelligence, several ChatGPT users have recently had their sensitive data leaked. France opposes the integration of synthetic fuel in the text of the law banning thermal cars in Europe in 2035 and SpaceX is preparing to destroy several faulty Starlink satellites.

He was trying to cross the border with 239 Intel processors hidden on him

A smuggler has been arrested by customs in China as he tried to cross the border with 239 13th generation Intel processors. The young man had made himself a belt in order to hide the components. The total value of the goods was approximately $46,800.

intel processor chinese china smuggling customs

SpaceX makes the decision to destroy certain Starlink satellites

While 21 next-generation Starlink satellites were launched by SpaceX last February, some of them are about to be destroyed. Indeed, Elon Musk explained on Twitter that the V2 Mini models which are experiencing problems related to altitude, and which are back in the Earth’s atmosphere, will soon be destroyed in order to limit space pollution.

Last step for the Orion module, which landed in the Pacific Ocean last night © Pixabay

GPT-5 already in preparation

GPT-4 is hardly launched that one already hears about GPT-5. Indeed, OpenAI is currently working on this new iteration, which should be released in December 2023. Developer Siqi Chen confirmed this information, stating that GPT-5 could be even closer to human intelligence.

© Unsplash

ChatGPT victim of a bug: users’ personal data leaks

yes the “bug in an open source library” that ChatGPT fell victim to last week has been corrected, it nevertheless led to a leak which worries users. In effect, “1.2% of ChatGPT Plus subscribers” saw their sensitive data like their email address and the last 4 credit card numbers and expiration date revealed. OpenAI apologized to users and tried to reassure them.

© Unsplash

France refuses the introduction of synthetic fuel

The ban on thermal cars in Europe in 2035 is still at the center of the debate. While Germany had demanded the integration of synthetic fuel in the new text of the law, France is opposed to it. Indeed, Clément Beaune, Minister Delegate for Transport, reported on Twitter that France refuses to allow synthetic fuel to be used by thermal cars.

© Unsplash/Sophie Jonas

