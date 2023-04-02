Advertising: Brands and advertising with AI

The popularity of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has grown in the last two years, so the marketing industry is already benefiting from this technological tool. That is why many brands are betting on advertising with AI, since together with their creatives they are carrying out unique campaigns and projects to attract the attention of consumers.

We are talking about a technology that has a greater economic projection in the short and medium term, according to data from GlobeNewswire it has a market value that could exceed the barrier of 300 billion dollars in 2025.

So it is normal to understand how the high adoption of this technology extends from banking, insurance and financial services, IT and telecommunications, health and life sciences to retail, industry, tourism, automotive, public sector or transport and logistics, and even education, according to data from the MarketsandMarkets consultancy.

Agencies use AI

With this growth in industries relevant to human life, AI also comes to be considered in sectors such as advertising and communication, where many agencies have also opted for this technology to differentiate themselves from their competitors in the market and attract attention. of the client with innovative and creative ideas.

Given this, the consultant Deloitte demonstrated in a study how AI is capable of carrying out the brief of a successful campaign. The investigation showed that the group that worked with AI was able to present 57 percent more ideas than the other, in addition to doing it with greater speed, which they considered necessary in today’s industry.

Based on these data, Jorge Mauleón, VP of growth and innovation at the Birth Group agency, highlighted that AI is used especially in programmatic to optimize the negotiations of audiences and spaces in an automated way, and to achieve more precise segmentations that allow increasing engagement. and maximize investment results.

“A bit for now is to get on the train and connect with people who identify this topic as extremely current, and on the other hand, the speed with which you can produce a piece,” he explained.

In fact, this technological tool is not only being used by brands to carry out creative projects, but it is also a primary instrument for advertisers, media and agencies that can take advantage of digital advertising monitoring in real time.

For Martín Caraoghlanian, CEO of adQuality, he stated that today monitoring in real time would not be possible without Artificial Intelligence. “Currently 92 percent of the data we have is automatically classified by algorithms,” he said.

Brands join AI

This is how this technology can mean an enormously significant change for advertising agencies and for the creative departments of brands, they represent an instrument that provides them with various insights that come from this data. Rosamaría Treviño, Heineken’s brand manager, maintains that as a leading innovation company, AI has helped refine and simplify processes in her marketing department.

Finally, he indicated that implementing AI in our advertising allows for greater accuracy, since thanks to this, more personalized campaigns, experiences and content can be carried out.