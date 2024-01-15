If you are looking nice things about miami to make a weekend, or on your vacation days, you cannot miss the stay in South Pointe Park.

The profile of Instagram Miami Guide recently shared a short video showing the tranquility in this beautiful place, the good atmosphere there is and the warm moment that visitors and locals usually experience there, during the sunsets.

South Pointe Park is a green space at the southern tip of Miami Beach, with stunning panoramic views of South Beach, the Port Miami cruise ship and Fisher Island.

The park has walking trails, picnic and barbecue areas, as well as various bars, cafes and options for both adults and families to enjoy outdoors.

One person reacted in the comments by pointing out that see sunsets in Miami It’s not real life. This is a city where people generally live focused on work and have little time for leisure in public spaces.

“This is for tourists. The life in miami It’s not like that, it depends on who believes the story,” said the user.

However, the response he received leaves an important lesson for those who have come to Miami and live without looking up to marvel at its beauty, without taking a break from work and without creating memorable moments with family and friends.

If you are at that point, dedicate time for your emotional well-being, to admire the city, discover its noble face and its free seats.

Remember that “Miami is a canvas of experiences and each one paints his own picture” with absolute freedom.