Steam kicks off this year’s big spring sale

A Steam sale is always something worth paying attention to, even if you hardly consider yourself a PC gamer. While the Steam Spring Sale doesn’t quite pack the punch of its summer and winter counterparts, it’s still oozing with some seriously good deals.

If you take a look at Steam Store page you can check out the great deals available, including 45% off Hitman World of Assassination, which combines all three of the latest games in the series into one package. There is also a 33% discount on Forspoken, which may come as a surprise given that it was launched as recently as January.

Other new titles are Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and Gotham Knights which are both also heavily discounted at 20% and 60% respectively. In addition to this, of course, there are good prices on older titles such as 50% discount on Cyberpunk 2077 and a whopping 90% discount on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. With just over a month left until Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, it might be time to pick up the first adventure and give it a shot, we think.