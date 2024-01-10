Street vendors removed from Brooklyn Bridge in Dumbo

Dozens of street vendors who were evicted from the Brooklyn Bridge pedestrian walkway on January 3 have moved to Washington Street in the DUMBO section, hoping to sell their wares to tourists heading from the bridge to the coastal neighborhood. .

This is according to the website Streetblog, which adds that the situation has infuriated residents of the area, who complain because, according to them, vendors are crowding the already busy paths of this tourist area, and that they set tables on the sidewalk for the night, to keep their places.

Merchants told the outlet that the new location still attracts a constant flow of out-of-towners coming off the bridge, although profits have decreased.