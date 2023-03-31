AI will threaten 300 million jobs worldwide, says study

A Goldman Sachs report shows that generative artificial intelligence tools, such as ChatGPT and Midjourney, for example, can impact 300 million jobs around the world.

In large economies, investment banking strategists estimate that one-fifth of the workforce could be laid off in the next few years.

The authors of the report claim that the tools have the potential for “extraordinary macroeconomic effects”, with the automation of tasks and increased productivity.

