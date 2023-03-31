Sony will need to cut PSVR 2 price to avoid “complete disaster”

Market analysis firm IDC carried out a survey to identify sales of the advanced PlayStation VR 2 headset, recently launched by Sony for the PlayStation 5, and came to the conclusion that the Japanese giant would not even have sold 300,000 units of the virtual reality glasses . As a result, a price adjustment will be necessary to increase consumer interest.

According to vice president of data and analysis at IDC Francisco Geronimo, Sony will need to reduce the high cost of the headset to sell more: “I suspect that a cut in the price of the PSVR 2 will be necessary to avoid a complete disaster of the new product.”

Geronimo further points out that “consumers around the world are facing rising costs of living, rising interest rates and more and more frequent layoffs. Virtual reality headsets are not the top priority for most consumers under the current economic climate. “

According to IDC, Sony would have sold about 270,000 units of the PlayStation VR 2 between its launch, on February 22nd, and the end of March. Sony’s goal would be to sell 2 million units of the headset in its launch window in estimates made in 2022.

Combo does not cost less than R$ 8 thousand

If you’re interested in buying Sony’s virtual reality headset in Brazil, you’ll have to shell out BRL 4,499 just for the PlayStation VR 2. But a PlayStation 5 console is mandatory to make the glasses work, which results in an expense of at least less, plus BRL 4,000 if you buy the Digital Edition of the console on sale.

Although Brazil is known to be a country with high costs for electronic equipment, the same can be said today in the international market with global inflation affecting all countries around the world, some much more than others.

As a result, the priority of a huge number of consumers is not to put on virtual reality glasses to mask the world around them and live a fantasy for a few minutes, but to survive one day after another.

