Trump could know how the state will collect its debt

Trump’s lawyers are expected to appear in Manhattan court on Monday for an initial hearing in the hush money case.

The former president’s defense will ask that the trial be postponed or even that the charges be dismissed.

The trial has been rescheduled until at least early April due to a recent discovery of tens of thousands of pages of records from a previous federal investigation.

Trump is accused of covering up an alleged extramarital affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, whom he reportedly paid for her silence during the 2016 election campaign.

The former president maintains his innocence and pleads not guilty.

For its part, the state of New York could begin collecting the $454 million that Trump owes in his civil fraud case as soon as this Monday.

State Attorney Letitia James could seize some of his properties, such as Seven Springs in Westchester County and a golf course.

His lawyers are trying to prevent it and have asked the court to suspend any confiscation attempt until the former president appeals.

The legal team says Trump is having difficulty raising his cash bail amount.

Trump, his two sons, and other executives at his company have been ordered to pay, after a Manhattan judge found they inflated the value of their assets and properties in exchange for better rates on bank loans and insurance.