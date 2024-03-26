Stronger measures against metro fare evasion

Police are focusing on a new initiative seeking to combat fare evasion called “Operation Fair Play.”

According to the announcement, 800 officers will be deployed in the public transportation system to fight against evasion of this payment in the next five days.

They will be uniformed and plainclothes officers located in strategic locations in the system.

Although the police point out that traffic crimes have decreased, the measure comes after several violent incidents on the subway.

Michael Kemper, commander of the police department’s traffic unit, assures that the goal of this initiative is not to arrest people, but to correct the behavior of evaders.

This is an effort independent of the recent deployment of National Guard members to the United States system. subway.

Police indicate that fare evasion is a top rider complaint and this effort will add an additional layer to the current police presence at Subway.

______________________

We invite you to visit us on the new NY1 Noticias channel on WhatsApp. There you will find the most relevant news about what is happening in New York, as well as other coverage about the rest of the country, Latin America and the world. click in this link to access the channel. We thank you in advance if you become one of our followers and express your reaction to what we publish with an emoji.