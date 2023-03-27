Students with high class attendance can win a prize to learn about NASA

attend classes can take your son or daughter to NASA. The Opportunity Foundation will raffle 16 double trips among Chilean students with high attendance. The prize: to know the Kennedy Space Center.

Registration for the contest will take place between March 15 and June 30, 2023, and there will be one winner per region, plus their companion. Only boys and girls between the ages of two and six who are in pre-school education can take part, from middle level less to kindergarten in kindergartens.

The name of the initiative is Make them take off and its objective is to motivate the study.

Launch pad Kennedy Space Center Florida (SpaceX)

Yanira Alée, from Fundación Oportunidad, explained to the portal The latest news: “We want the girls and boys of Chile to touch the stars through initial education, motivating families to that they take every day to the garden and to school”.

The contest applies to both public schools and subsidized private schools. you just have to register the applicant on this page, complete the form and ensure that they attend 90% or more of their classes.

Each trip will last four days and three nights, including accommodation for both the winner and their companion. The date of visiting the Kennedy Space Center will be between January and February 2024.

The importance of class attendance, beyond the trip to NASA

“Take your boys or girls every day to the garden and to school. Class attendance is decisive for their future. Together we will make them touch the stars!”, the Opportunity Foundation points out on its website.

Chilean student Photo: Opportunity Foundation

“Do you know how important it is to attend kindergarten and school? Be aware! In 2022, more than 60% of pre-school education girls and boys had serious non-attendance”, explains the Get ’em Blast Off initiative.

“Repeated absences from the first years put their integral development at risk. A face-to-face preschool education allows success in the following stages of the educational trajectory of girls and boys”.

Close Make them take off: “Family collaboration is essential for girls and boys to improve their attendance at classes”.