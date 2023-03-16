Summary: The electoral calendar was made official: when are the national elections?; Tickets for the friendly between Argentina and Panama were sold out in two hours; Justice investigates scams and resale of tickets for the match

1. The electoral calendar was made official: when are the national elections?. On August 13 will be the PASO (Simultaneous and Mandatory Open Primaries) and on October 22 the general elections, previously the Mandatory Presidential Debates will be held on October 1 and October 8. In case there is a ballotage, it will be on November 19. I kept reading here…

2. AMBA Transportation: rates will be updated by 6.7% as of April 1. Since March, it has been established that the price of the bus and train ticket is indexed by the inflation published by INDEC, which in February was 6.7% for Greater Buenos Aires. I kept reading here…

3. The Central Bank raised the interest rate three points. After knowing the inflation rate for February, which is still on an upward curve, the monetary body decided to raise the effective yields for fixed terms to 113% per year. I kept reading here…

4. The use of industrial installed capacity reached 62% in January. The use of the installed capacity of the industry is above the 57.5% registered in January last year. I kept reading here…

5. Tickets for the friendly between Argentina and Panama were sold out in two hours. In the midst of a virtual chaos that included nearly two million people seeking to secure their place in the Más Monumental, tickets for the meeting that will take place on March 23 have run out. I kept reading here…

6. Justice investigates scams and ticket resale for the Argentina game. Before the official sale begins, several original and trout ticket sales offers were spread. I kept reading here…

7. Zaira Nara prevented a young man from jumping off a bridge: “It was very strong.” The model was in a car with a friend, when she noticed that a boy was crossing the edge and called 911 to prevent him from jumping. I kept reading here…

8. Wanda Nara will enter the Big Brother house and showed three suitcases, who does she enter with?. Tonight you can see the arrival of the Masterchef host to the reality show to surprise Julieta, Romina, Marcos and Nacho, the four finalists. I kept reading here…

9. Luck Ra together with Lit Killah premiered “Cuéntame”. After a string of successes in recent months, the musician shared his new song with another of the references of the urban scene. I kept reading here…