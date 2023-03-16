Centennial, Highway and Ecological Park: the key works of Kicillof in La Plata

The Government of the province of Buenos Aires is completing the works on the Camino Centenario and plans to carry out expansion works on the Camino General Belgrano and the Autopista La Plata-Buenos Aires. Recently, the Buenos Aires Minister of Justice, July Wineparticipated in a mateada with residents of City Bell and made reference to the tasks that will be inaugurated in a few days in the northern area of ​​the city.

“In a few weeks the new Centennial Road will be inaugurated, a work financed by the Province that is highly anticipated by the residents”said the former local mayor at 12 and 475 and added: “The General Belgrano Road and the descent of the La Plata-Buenos Aires Highway to the Ecological Park must be expanded to four lanes”.

He also recalled that “The Ecological Park is one of the most important works of our management, like the Calle Cantilo Shopping Center, which must continue to be expanded because it generates work and development”indicated.

He noted that “Axel Kicillof deserves and must be re-elected, because he proposes prioritizing the provincial capital, the city where he lives with his family,” and noted that “for this he needs a local government in tune with the Province.”

He emphasized that “Axel is doing important works for City Bell, such as the financing of the work on Calle 467, from Camino Belgrano to Route 36; Kindergarten No. 946 in Los Porteños, and the drilling of three wells at 467 and 17; 460 and 13 C and 476 and 31, to improve the water supply”.

He maintained that “City Bell today is a great urban center and needs paving, lighting and extending the water, sewage and gas networks to supply all its neighborhoods, which have had exponential growth.”

He recalled that “our management paved 517 blocks, installed more than 2,000 lights and increased waste collection by 1,000 blocks, works agreed with neighbors and merchants, within the framework of the local development plan, such as this 20-hectare park next to the tracks “.

“We paved 13th street, from 476 to Villa Castellswhich connects with the new 7th avenue, and 28th street, from 467 to 501, which connects with the new 25th avenue”.

“We also paved Calle 462 (ex Alvear), from the Belgrano to Centenario road; Calle 20, from 471 to 489; Calle 15 A, from 460 to 476; Calle 138, from 467 to 485; Calle 460, the access to Los Porteños , we created the Savoia neighborhood Subdelegation, the Health Center No. 38 and the access to the Garden No. 942”, he pointed out.