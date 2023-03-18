Tough debate about the fans of the National Team: is it a popular audience?

Since the Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed the rivals and the dates of the first two friendlies of the Argentine National Team, there has been speculation about the number of people who will attend the matches.

After the historic consecration in the World Cup in Qatar after defeating France, on March 23 and 28, the Albiceleste will face Panama and Curaçao, respectively.

And after the furor over ticket sales, when these millions of users tried to access a ticket to see the National Team against Panama, in Duro de Domar they talked about the Argentine National Team audience.

“There will be resale,” said driver Pablo Duggan. “The public of the selection was never a popular public. It was always from the middle class ”, threw the panelist Pitu Salvatierra. “He’s not a football fan,” added Duggan.