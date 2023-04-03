Wild bees, rickshaws and a mysterious skull

Essen.

The bees are flying again. Rickshaws drive in Gelsenkirchen. In Naples, a church hides a secret. The topics of the digital Sunday newspaper.

No life without bees: If the sun lets the temperatures climb in spring, dare the first wild bees out of their nesting aids. Because it fewer and fewer natural shelters for them, they are dependent on help. There is a lot to consider, as Susanne Rohlfing reports.

Light Shapes: In House Opherdicke in Holzwickede are works by Unna artist couple Maria and Wilhelm Buschulte to discover. So it is fitting that the historical Building just restored as Simone Melenk discovered during a visit.

The Church with the Skull: The Little Church Saint Luciella in Neapel was almost gone when a group of students took care of her. It also came a slightly creepy secret to daylight. Walter Bau looked around on site.













The right to wind in your hair: rickshaw drivers contribute in Gelsenkirchen to the fact that people with restricted mobility can get together again feel part of the community. Denis de Haas did a test drive.





With the power of the artificial sun: In Jülich, companies test on an industrial scale, what can be done with solar energy. it is the glargest facility of this type in the world. Björn Hartmann took a look at exactly what is happening there.

Sailing in Athens Blue Lagoon: At the gates of the Greek capital lure dreamy bays, sunken ruined cities, Octopus Gardens and Coastal Villages. Read the big report on the travel page.

The Volkswagen for higher earners: It started with a fresh design and technology that was up-to-date at the time 70 years ago the Mercedes Type 180/190 to the economic miracle of the post-war period. Read the eventful history of the model on the car page.

How to bed: …that’s how healthy you feel. Then soiled sheets can lead to various allergies, skin diseases, asthma and other ailments to lead. You can read what you can do about it on the health page.

Murder is his specialty: The writer Richard Osman celebrates with his crime series around the “Thursday Murder Club” a Bestseller success after another. Andreas Böhme spoke to the author.

In addition: Current reports and background information from the world of sport. In the Bundesliga must the team of Borussia Dortmund show in the game against Union Berlin whether they have coped with the debacle in Munich. On Schalke 04 and the VfL Bochum waiting trend-setting games in the relegation battle. And the Bayern Christian Streich’s Freiburg residents are guests. So tension is guaranteed.

