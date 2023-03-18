Country thriller “The silence of the donkeys” wins at the television crime festival

The country thriller “The Silence of the Donkeys” by Karl Markovics (director and screenplay based on motifs by Daniel Kehlmann) received two awards on Friday evening at the German TV Crime Festival 2023 in Wiesbaden

In addition to the main prize for the ORF and Arte co-production, the special prize for Best Actress went to Julia Koch from Vorarlberg for her role as the village police officer Sophie Landner.

“In this context, this pearl of a film shines as cheekily and mischievously as Max and Moritz, with an idiosyncratic cinematic vision, without a political statement or moral finger. Karl Markovics lets off steam creatively with this film and we can be enthusiastic about every detail, every fairy tale, every film quote and every original idea”, the jury reveled in superlatives according to the ORF. “This work is intelligent, modern, light, spooky, anarchistic. Fantastic in every sense.”

Broadcast at the end of 2024