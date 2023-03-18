Woman was to be operated on for cancer at the gynecology clinic in Lycksele – died due to lack of communication

The routine operation was carried out in the spring of 2022. At the time of admission, the woman had high blood sugar. But the doctors at Lycksele hospital did not know that, as the over-reporting from the hospital and the short-term accommodation where she had been admitted before the operation was inadequate.

The doctors were also not given a medication list and the nursing notes from the midwife were incomplete.

Dies after the operation

The operation at Lycksele hospital went well and the woman was going back to the accommodation the following day. But during the night, her glucose infusion happens to leave her body, which no one discovers until the next day. Then the staff find her unconscious.

She is transferred to the intensive care unit, but her life cannot be saved.

– The outcome here was tragic and dramatic in relation to the risks of such an intervention, says Bengt Andersson who is chief physician at the center for gynecology and obstetrics in Västerbotten.

Lack of communication and documentation

The incident has been reported to IVO, the Inspectorate for Care and Care. According to the chief physician, there is a clear connection to the strained staffing situation that has existed for a long time.

– It has been a contributing factor. You don’t have the same understanding of the routines and communication channels if you only work there temporarily or as temporary staff, says Bengt Andersson.