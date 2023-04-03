He was carrying drugs in a gas tube and in a spare tire | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Monday April 3, 2023 | 10:30 a.m.

A man was arrested on Saturday night by members of Squadron 8 “Alto Uruguay” of the National Gendarmerie (GNA), when he was surprised in San José when he was transporting 33 kilograms of marijuana, hidden in a gas tank and in a spare wheel. from a cab.

The procedure carried out by uniformed officers from the “San José” Section intercepted the car at the checkpoint located at kilometer 785 of National Route 14.

The person driving the vehicle indicated that he was coming from Ciudad del Este, Paraguay, and that he was going to the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo.

But at the time of the inspection, the anti-narcotics cannon “Uno” alerted about the possible presence of drugs in the trunk of the vehicle where there was a gas tube and a spare wheel.

The first element had signs of having been modified since it had a small welded cover and the second had cuts in its texture.

Faced with this situation, the gendarmes used a fixed scanner, in which they were able to observe on the screen that the tire contained amorphous bodies inside.

In the presence of witnesses, the uniformed officers opened and found 73 packages inside the tube and another 18 on the deck. And whose total weight exceeded 33 kilograms.

The Federal Court of Posadas intervened, ordering the arrest of the driver and the seizure of the drug.

In figures

33

It was the number of kilograms of marijuana seized in the taxi and that were distributed in 73 packages inside the gas tube, and another 18 on the deck.