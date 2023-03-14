The number of accreditations that the AFA received to see the National Team

Facing the match against Panama, the AFA received a historic number of requests for accreditations from journalists to cover the first match of the Argentine National Team as world champion.

After winning the title in Qatar 2022, the squad will meet again for the first time in Argentina and the public’s expectations are immense: fans are anxiously awaiting ticket sales that will sell out quickly.

For his part, Claudio Chiqui Tapia, president of the AFA, proudly published: “For the match against Panama there were 131,537 requests for press credentials. It is the event with the greatest journalistic demand in history. We would love to be able to meet everyone, but we would need two River stadiums, only for journalists. The madness for Argentina is total, ”he acknowledged.

According to the Doble Amarilla site, the three countries that made the most requests are: Uruguay, France and Brazil, from where they dream of seeing “a megashow classified as the sporting event of the year in our country,” according to the organization.

The fans hope to be able to buy a ticket that allows them to see Messi and all the team that achieved glory in Qatar. Millions want to see the duel, but only thousands will be the lucky ones. A similar furor is also being felt in the press, which wants to follow the World Cup festivities and the friendly match in detail.