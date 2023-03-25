If the rientro di Lazaro comes round: the Austrian returns to Philadelphia – Toro.it

Almost three months away from the brutto sudden misfortune against the Salernitana Lazaro tornerà ad allenarsi in gruppo

It was l’8 Gennaio 2023 when, in the sfida pareggiata against the Salernitana, valentino lazaro è stato costretto ad uscire dal field at minute 71 because of a brutto misfortune. Gli esami dei giorni seguenti hanno evidenziato un lesion collaterale mediale del ginocchio destroyedwho has been followed by a misfortune piuttosto lungo. Three months away, ma adesso l’austriaco si appresta a rientrare. After seeing a personal journey of recovery, the giocatore in prestito dall’Inter sows power to return to allenarsi to Filadelfia. Il laterale will probably start a lot with personal sessions, but right away there will be control of Sassuolo, even though I could add them to the group. A positive note, dunque, for Juric in view of the flying finale of this stagione.