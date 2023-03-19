Aldo Miyashiro suffers a cruel tiktoker joke during pichanga: “We are the most faithful in Peru.” | TikTok.

Aldo Miyashiro he tries to stay away from the television cameras since he was cheated on by his wife Erika Villalobos with Fiorella Retiz. Although he has tried to go unnoticed in recent months, many continue to remember his disloyalty.

It may interest you: Chiky BomBom, from planning her death in networks to achieving success on TikTok and TV: “Everything happens because something bigger will come into your life”

This was confirmed this last weekend, when he was encouraged to participate in a soccer championship with his team called ‘Eleven Males’. However, what the host of “La banda del chino” never imagined is that a young tiktoker would play a bad joke on him.

The influencer who responds to the name of old boy was present at this pichanga, so he did not hesitate to enter the playing field and turn on his camera to ask a few words from Aldo Miyashiro.

It may interest you: Magaly Medina reveals the reason why she does not like to celebrate her birthday

Seeing the phone camera in front of him, the television host began to smile, thinking that he was going to ask for a greeting; However, this tiktoker immediately points out the following: “Here we meet the two most faithful men in Peru.”

The reaction of Aldo Miyashiro He didn’t wait and only managed to say some cursing words for having fallen into this trap. Despite the fact that he began to show discomfort, the young tiktoker asked him for advice and even told him to defend him from his followers, who called him unfaithful.

It may interest you: Alondra Huarac danced marina in Miss Mesoamerica and her performance was compared to Wendy from ‘Pataclaun’

“What do you think that my followers are accusing me of being unfaithful, defend me”, was the next comment he made old boyrecalling that a few weeks ago he was involved in a controversy, as two women claimed that he had been unfaithful to their partner with them.

Far from falling for the joke, the television host congratulated him and even told him that it was okay for him to be unfaithful, because with his face it is a merit. “It’s okay to be unfaithful, really, because with that pot it’s a merit,” he said.

TikTok.

After leaving this sentence, Aldo Miyashiro he said goodbye to the tiktoker and walked away from the crowd. Likewise, the comments on this video did not wait, as many considered that the influencer was quite “cold” to tell him that he was one of the most faithful men in Peru.

“My cause is the owner of Donofrio”, “He told you what everyone tells him”, “Colder, the two told each other the truth”, “Well said with the truth above all”, were the comments of the followers of this tiktoker.