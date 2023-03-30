Suspicion of an attack in Belgium: seven people imprisoned, including a Turk and a Bulgarian

These seven people had been arrested Monday evening during a dragnet in the jihadist movement targeting radicalized young people. Most are in their twenties.

Seven people, five of Belgian nationality as well as a Turk and a Bulgarian, were imprisoned this Wednesday in Belgium in two investigations into “possible terrorist attacks”, after their arrest Monday evening, announced the federal prosecutor’s office.

The arrests took place in the context of two ongoing investigations in Brussels and Antwerp, two files in which there was question of a planned attack and comprising “links between them” according to the prosecution.

The potential targets of these terrorist projects have not been determined at this stage.

On Wednesday, four arrest warrants were issued by the investigating judge in the investigation carried out in Antwerp.

Two surveys

They are targeting “Elias EA, born in 2003, of Belgian nationality, Sebastian B. (2003, Belgian) Harun C. (1987, Turkish) and Vanessa B. (1999, Belgian)”, detailed the prosecution in a press release.

All four were charged with “participating in the activities of a terrorist group”, “preparing a terrorist offence”, “disseminating a message with the intent to incite the commission of a terrorist offence” and “attempted assassination in a terrorist context”, according to the same source.

In the case investigated in Brussels, three other suspects were imprisoned: “Adam D., born in 2004, of Belgian nationality, Karim H. (2000, Belgian), and Sergey R. (2003, Bulgarian)”.

In the Brussels investigation, the three suspects had been arrested in Molenbeek, Schaerbeek (two municipalities in the Belgian capital) and in Zaventem, very close to Brussels. The seven imprisoned suspects will appear next Monday in the council chambers, the court for the control of pre-trial detention.