System Shock Remake: PC Version Coming In May – What About Consoles?

System Shock Remake has been delayed yet again.

Recently there was talk of a release this month, but developer Nightdive Studios cannot keep to that.

When will it finally appear?

Like the studio today announcedthe PC version of System Shock can now be expected on May 30, 2023.

So at least there is a specific date for that. The console versions are different.

“Console versions of System Shock will be released in due course for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series S/X; more details will follow as soon as we have them.”

It appears that the focus for now is on finalizing and releasing the PC version. Although things can of course change before then.

Can you keep the appointment this time? Let’s wait and see.



