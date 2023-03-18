Takeover of Activision-Blizzard: the European Commission postpones the date of its verdict

The takeover of Activision-Blizzard continues to generate a lot of ink. While we recently learned that Microsoft had recently responded to the fears of the British CMA, it is now the European Commission which is in the spotlight.

The European Commission will deliver its verdict in May

As can be read in the columns of

Reuters, Microsoft has proposed solutions to try to obtain the green light from the European Commission. The latter must now consult the various parties in order to assess the situation, and has therefore taken the decision to postpone the date of its verdict.

Originally scheduled for April 25, it is now the

May 22 soon it will announce its decision on the takeover.

Among the solutions offered by Microsoft, we find in particular the 10-year agreements recently signed with NVIDIA, Nintendo, Boosteroid and even Ubitus.

A positive sign?

Thanks to these numerous agreements, the giant claims to have kept its promise and intends to tip the balance in its favor. A Microsoft spokesperson said:

We delivered on our promise to bring Call of Duty to more players on more devices by securing deals to bring the game to Nintendo’s console and cloud game streaming services from Nvidia, Boosteroid and Ubitus. |…) We are now backing this promise with commitments to the European Commission, which will ensure that this agreement benefits players in the future.

According to Reuters, there is a good chance that the company will get the green light from the European Commission thanks to these agreements, as well as “other behavioral remedies”.

Obviously, the EU is not the only one to decide on the future of this takeover, and the verdict of the CMA is notably expected on April 26. The FTC has decided to take the case to court.

Many elements surround the acquisition of Activision-Blizzard by Microsoft, and you can find our complete file on the subject to understand everything about the issues of this case.