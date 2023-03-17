Tanzania investigates mystery illness that killed 5

Investigations are underway to identify this “transmissible” disease detected in seven people and which causes symptoms such as “fever, vomiting, bleeding and kidney failure”.

Tanzania has asked medical experts to investigate a mysterious “communicable” disease that has already killed five people in the country, authorities said.

This disease was detected in “seven people with symptoms such as fever, vomiting, haemorrhage and kidney failure”, detailed the Ministry of Health in a press release released late Thursday evening.

A “communicable” disease

Medical experts were dispatched to Kagera region (north-west) border of Uganda to investigate this “communicable” disease, said a health official, Tumaini Nagu.

“Samples were taken from patients and the dead to identify the source and type of disease,” she said in a statement, calling on the population to calm down.

Epidemics

This case comes after an epidemic episode of the Ebola virus in Uganda, which lasted almost four months and killed 55 people. Uganda declared the epidemic over in January.

Last year, Tanzania identified an epidemic of leptospirosis, or “rat disease”, which killed three people in the Lindi region (southeast). This bacterial disease, transmitted to humans by certain mammals, spreads through water or food contaminated by the urine of infected animals.