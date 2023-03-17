Haute-Corse: a house destroyed by an explosion, nationalist tags found

The explosion was caused by two gas cylinders, according to the Bastia prosecutor’s office.

A house under construction was destroyed in Galeria, in Haute-Corse, on the night of Thursday March 16 to Friday March 17, according to Bastia prosecutor Arnaud Viornery. The latter specified that the explosion would have been caused by two gas cylinders.

“Des tags GTY (“Gloria à tè Yvan”, in reference to Yvan Colonna) and FLNC (Corsica National Liberation Front) were found on the house belonging to people who reside on the mainland”added the magistrate, confirming initial information from the regional daily Morning run.

The investigation for “degradation of property by dangerous means” was entrusted to the research section of the Corsican gendarmerie and the National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office (Pnat) was notified, explained the magistrate.

More than a dozen second homes have been damaged since the beginning of the year. In total, several dozen have been affected over the past year by arson or explosive charges, with or without the presence of tags.