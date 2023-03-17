Profile of Wilson Gonzalez Ochsenknecht: career & private life

He is the son of an actor and is looking for his own artistic path.

Read here how Wilson Gonzalez Ochsenknecht went from child star to teen heartthrob, where he lives and what is particularly important to him.

Wilson Gonzalez Ochsenknecht’s profile

Name: Wilson Gonzalez Ochsenknecht Profession: Actor, Musician, Reality TV Star Born: 18.03.1990 Ort: Munich Bavaria) Instagram: @willywonkaweinhaus

The career of Wilson Gonzalez Ochsenknecht

Wilson Gonzalez Ochsenknecht is the eldest son of actor Uwe Ochsenknecht (67) and his wife Natascha (58), who is separated from him. His siblings are Jimi Blue (31) and Cheyenne Savannah Ochsenknecht (22).

According to his parents, his two unusual first names go back to singer Wilson Pickett and cartoon mouse Speedy Gonzalez.

Wilson Gonzalez Ochsenknecht also has a half-brother: The reality actor Rocco Stark comes from a previous marriage of his father.

Wilson Gonzalez first appeared in front of the camera when he was nine.

Together with his younger brother He played Jimi Blue and his father Uwe in Doris Dörrie’s film “Enlightenment Guaranteed”.

► The Ochsenknecht brothers had their breakthrough as young actors from 2006 with the children’s film series “The Wild Guys”.

In 2007 they were still “wild guys”: the brothers Wilson Gonzalez (right) and Jimmy Blue Ochsenknecht Photo: Christian Spreitz

In 2008, the film “Naughty Girls” received the “Nick Kids Choice Award”. Wilson Gonzalez previously won the Undine Award for Best Teen Supporting Actor for his role in the film.

► Wilson became a teen heartthrob in 2009, again with brother Jimi Blue, in the youth drama “Gangs”.

In 2012, while starring in the TV comedy “Welcome to War,” he received death threats on Facebook. The reason: Bundeswehr soldiers felt discredited by the film.

Since 2022, Wilson has become a reality TV performer. The Ochsenknecht family has its own reality TV series, “Die Ochsenknechts”. The life of him and the other family members is also documented here. The second season has been around since 2023.

His career as a musician

From 2006 to 2007, Wilson Gonzalez went to art school in the USA. He made friends there with rappers and wrote songs.

► A year later he founded the band “Heads on the Rocks”. Their first single “NYC” was in the German charts for nine weeks. The album “Cookies” remained a hit for two weeks.

Ochsenknecht also regularly makes music with his project “A Black Rainbow”.

Private Wilson Gonzalez

From 2010 to 2012, Ochsenknecht was engaged to model Bonnie Strange. From 2013 to 2018, the American Lorraine Bedros lived at his side. After that he was single for a while.

Wilson keeps his private life out of the public eye as much as possible. He has lived in Berlin since 2009.

Wilson Gonzalez with his new tattoo Foto: action press

A tattoo with an important symbol adorns his forearm: It symbolizes an organ donor card from the “Young Heroes” organization, which supports Ochsenknecht.