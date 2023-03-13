Tchia plays with fire and becomes a music lover

This is probably the only common point she shares with Ellie in The Last of Us Part II, but Tchia can actually play her instrument freely by means of a circular menu representing the different strings and notes. Once unlocked early in the story, the kid can take out her ukulele anywhere, whether for fun or for more interested motives. Long ago, Link had his ocarina to transform the world around him. The same goes for the ukulele of Bye whose “Soul Melodies” have the power to conjure up useful tools for exploration and for combat. A social instrument used to forge links with other music lovers on the island, the ukulele will also be at the center of rhythm mini-games related to the story but nevertheless optional.

Maano à Maano

As director Phil Crifo explains, Bye is not a very action-oriented game, but the young heroine will still have to face a number of dangers during her adventure. The main enemies, the maano, take the form of cloth and wood puppets, two materials that burn particularly well. This explains the omnipresence of fire during combat: in addition to the use of the slingshot, any flammable object can be thrown at the enemy, in particular with the mechanics of soul jumping, not to mention the explosives that this offender of Bye can store in his backpack. The enemies will generally be gathered in small camps or imposing fortresses whose piles of fabric will have to be destroyed to prevent the Maano from reappearing. Finally, Awaceb doesn’t want to show off too much here, but totem shrines scattered around the open world apparently hold some tough challenges. Favorite from Sony Interactive Entertainment, Bye will be available on the day of its release in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscription.