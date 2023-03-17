Teams from Spain will play friendlies in Mexico and the US

Mexico City.— Seeking to develop markets for the growth of the Spanish league, starting this summer four teams will play friendly matches in Mexico and the United States, the organization announced on Thursday.

La Liga confirmed in a statement that the “LaLiga Summer Tour” matches will take place prior to the start of its season in August.

“The launch represents LaLiga’s desire to create a platform that allows us to bring LaLiga club friendly matches to different parts of the world and collectively develop the business in certain priority markets,” said Oscar Mayo, LaLiga CEO.

The names of the four teams that will participate in the first edition will be announced in the coming days, as well as the cities where the matches will take place.

Mexico, Canada and the United States will jointly host the 2026 World Cup.

Local soccer officials have said they hope to have events in the three stadiums that will host matches so they can carry out tests for the World Cup.