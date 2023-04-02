Chelsea dreams of signing Alex Balde

The difficult financial conditions within the club have led Barcelona to have to nurture the first team at La Masía in the last two years. This fact has rejuvenated the bulk of the squad and to the good news of Xavi and his coaching staff, the Ciudad Condal academy has formed a very talented generation. Three of them are already untouchable pieces by the coach, such as Balde, Ronald Araujo and Gavi himself.
In the specific case of Balde, it has been the most difficult for him to be a starter within the team, because even in the summer there was a lot of talk about the option of leaving him on loan since with Alba and Marcos Alonso he ran the risk of not adding minutes. However, the ‘plane’ pressed what was necessary to keep the starting position over the two veterans and is for many one of the best on the planet in his position today, something they want to take advantage of within Chelsea.
The issue of the salary margin has prevented the player from having a first-team record, he continues to earn as a subsidiary. The club is not sure if it will be able to register this summer and that is why the London club would knock on the door of both the culé club and the player to put an offer on the table and finalize the signing of Alex, whose contract ends in 2024 This fact puts Barcelona at risk of losing him for free in the summer market of the following year.