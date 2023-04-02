DIRECT. Tour of Flanders: the lead of the breakaway diminishes 100 km from the finish... Follow the Belgian Monument

Tadej Pogacar, Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel take the start of the second Monument of the season on Sunday. This mythical race on the Flemish roads should deliver a new confrontation at the top between the trio.

On to the show. The 107th edition of the Tour of Flanders takes place on Sunday April 2 (to be followed live on France 3 from 1:35 p.m.). The race, 273.4 km long between Bruges and Oudenaarde, will be punctuated by 19 hills and 16 cobbled sections. The Old Kwaremont, the Paterberg and the Koppenberg will sound as often the start of hostilities on the occasion of this second Monument of the season.

While they dominate in the large widths at the start of the season, Tadej Pogacar, Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel will be at the start of this classic UCI World Tour and logically position themselves as the main favourites. On the tricolor side, Julian Alaphilippe, Valentin Madouas, third last year, and Christophe Laporte, winner of Gand-Wevelgem a week ago then of Through Flanders on Wednesday, will try to do well to hope to follow the trio until arrival.