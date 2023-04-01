Teenager shot dead in alleged attempted burglary of a home | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Friday March 31, 2023 | 10:46 p.m.

The early hours of Friday did not go unnoticed by the residents of the Villa Poujade neighborhood of the provincial capital. Several mobile phones from the Misiones Police soon surrounded the front of a house located on Calle 47, almost 158, where behind the tapes of not passing that the same uniformed men had placed moments before, lay the lifeless body of a 16-year-old teenager. years.

The first suspicions about the circumstances of this case refer to the fact that the minor was shot at the moment he was trying to rob, along with two other accomplices, the house of a couple, located a few meters from the place where the body was found.

The criminal sequence would have been noticed by a member of the Misiones Police who lives opposite and who, when going out to scare away the young people who were trying to enter the house of his in-laws with his service weapon in hand, tripped and fell. But in doing so, he fired a shot that ended up hitting the deceased.

Within the framework of the investigation of the case, preliminary and until the circumstances of the case are clarified, the Justice ordered that the inspecting commissioner Justo B. (49) be detained.

In addition, it was ordered that the National Gendarmerie (GNA) intervene in the investigation, because a member of the provincial force is the one involved in the act.

According to sources consulted by this morning paper, the event took place around 1.30 yesterday and the victim was identified as Santiago Benítez, alias Telito, who registered different incomes to the Police for crimes against property.

According to spokespersons linked to the investigation, the police officer’s daughters saw from their home that in the house across the street, where their grandparents live, three strangers were trying to climb the bars of the house.

Frightened by what they saw, they immediately went to notify their father, who at that time was sleeping in his room and who, upon hearing what his daughters had said, got up quickly and headed towards the front of the house carrying his weapon. regulatory.

Always from the account of the sources consulted -the version of the facts provided by the cash-, once the event was discovered, he indicated that when going to see what happened, the uniformed officer who was on duty stumbled in his hasty march. It was added that by wearing slippers he lost his stability and fell to the ground. And that in this context he would have fired a shot.

Meanwhile, with the roar, the criminals ran in different directions. But a few minutes later, 100 meters from the place, the same uniformed man came across the lifeless body of the teenager. And he immediately notified the authorities.

In this case, the Investigating Court Seven requested by protocol the intervention of the National Gendarmerie (GNA), who during yesterday carried out the different expert work on the scene. In addition, they were present during the autopsy performed at the Judicial Morgue.

Regarding the forensic studies, it was learned that the boy received a single shot that hit the left armpit. Although these reports are preliminary and it still remains to be compared with other expertise requested by the Justice.

For now, the detainee was notified of the investigation of a homicide case and based on the evidence that arises, it will be analyzed whether it is verified whether the shot was fired intentionally or not.

It also remains for the court to receive the ballistics reports, as well as the results of the samples for atomic absorption, a method that allows traces of gunpowder to be detected.