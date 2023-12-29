Tennis tournament increases profits for participants

MELBOURNE-. The organizers of the Australian Open announced an increase of $10 million Australian dollars (6.8 million) in the prize money for the next edition of the tournament, which begins on January 14 at Melbourne Park.

Craig Tiley, the tournament’s director, said in a statement Friday that the Grand Slam tournament will now offer 86.5 million Australian dollars ($58.4 million) in total prize pools.

In August, the US Open announced it would increase total prize money and player compensation to a record $65 million. This is the highest number among the four Grand Slam tournaments.

“We have increased the money for each round of the Australian Open. The largest increases correspond to the qualifying phase and the first rounds of singles and doubles,” Tiley said.

In Melbourne, tennis players who qualify for the first round will receive a 20% increase, to 31,250 Australian dollars (about $21,000). The men’s and women’s singles champions will get $3.15 million each (about $2.15 million).

The women’s final, where Aryna Sabalenka is the defending champion, is scheduled for January 27. The men’s final, where Novak Djokovic reigns, is scheduled for the 28th.

Source: AP