Tension in Guatemala after arrest warrant against electoral magistrates

GUATEMALA CITY.- The political situation in Guatemala intensified after a Guatemalan judge ordered this Thursday the capture of four electoral magistrates who left the country after losing their immunity in November, accused of corruption in the acquisition of software for the elections, according to the Prosecutor’s Office. .

These events arise just three days after the inauguration of the president-elect, Bernardo Arevalo, who, despite the fact that he will take office, claims to “be a target” of the Prosecutor’s Office to hinder his assumption.

The spokesperson for the Public Ministry, Moisés Ortiz, confirmed the arrest warrants, including the one issued against Irma Palencia, former president of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), responsible for organizing last year’s elections. In addition, the arrest of the TSE’s chief magistrates, Gabriel Aguilera, Ranulfo Rojas and Mynor Franco, was ordered, accused of abuse of authority and fraud.

These four magistrates, at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, lost their immunity on November 30 by decision of Congress, controlled by the ruling party. The Public Ministry’s investigation focuses on the alleged purchase at a premium of a computer system for transmitting electoral results used in the June and August elections that led to Arévalo’s victory.

In a tense international context, two weeks after withdrawing immunity, the United States sanctioned 300 Guatemalans, including a hundred deputies, supposedly for trying to “undermine” democracy.

The leftist Bernardo Arévalo, 65, will assume the presidency next Sunday. The attorney general, Consuelo Porras, considered “corrupt” by the administration of Democrat Joe Biden, has sought to remove the immunity of the president-elect and managed to suspend her Semilla party through a judicial decision, accused of having committed irregular acts to come to power

