Tesla starts 2023 in turbo mode

Tesla breaks its delivery record with 422,875 vehicles sold worldwide

Model 3 and Model Y account for over 97% of sales

China and Europe are driving the electric car giant’s growth

Tesla has not finished surprising. The American electric car manufacturer announced on Sunday that it delivered 422,875 vehicles in the first quarter of 2023beating its previous record of 405,278 units set in the last quarter of 2022. This is an increase of 36% compared to the same period last year, and 4% compared to the previous quarter.

These figures exceed the expectations of analysts, who expected around 420,000 deliveries for the first three months of the year. They reflect the strong demand for Tesla models, particularly in China and Europe, where the manufacturer has strengthened its presence with the opening of new factories in Shanghai and near Berlin.

Tesla’s performance is all the more remarkable as it comes against the backdrop of a global shortage of semiconductors, which affects the entire automotive sector. CEO Elon Musk has acknowledged that this situation represents a “major challenge” for production, but he assured that Tesla had managed to adapt by using alternative chips.

The dominance of the Model 3 and the Model Y

Of the vehicles Tesla delivered in the first quarter, 412,180 are Model 3 and Model Y, more than 97% of the total. These two models, more affordable than the Model S and X, are the locomotives of the manufacturer, which is counting on them to conquer the mass market.

In contrast, the higher-end Model S and X only account for 10,695 deliveries, or less than 3% of the total. Both of these models underwent a complete overhaul in early 2022, with a new interior and exterior design, as well as improved performance and range.

But these changes were not enough to revive demand, despite several price cuts made by Tesla during the quarter. The manufacturer even had to resort to an exceptional incentive at the end of March, offering one year of free access to Superchargers for any purchase of a Model S or X.

Tesla thus confirms its status as the world leader in electric carswith a considerable lead over its competitors who are trying to catch up.

Tesla also began delivering its electric Semi truck in December 2022, but the company did not report how many units were produced and sold in the first quarter. The manufacturer also plans to open a new factory in Monterrey, Mexico, to increase its production capacity.

“We are very excited about the Semi. It is an incredible product that will revolutionize road transport”said Zachary Kirkhorn, chief financial officer of Tesla, during the conference call on the results of the fourth quarter 2022.