Waipu.tv Easter Sale: 33% discount on TV subscriptions and Netflix packages



The TV streaming provider Waipu.tv is now available 33 percent discount on the popular “Perfect Plus” subscription including Netflix access. Both together are available from 16 euros per month. It pays to be quick, because the special Easter price is only valid for a short time.





Waipu.tv now promises you “three attractive Easter eggs”: As part of Eastertainment, there is a discount of 33 percent on Perfect Plus, Perfect Plus with waipu.tv 4K Stick and Perfect Plus with Netflix. You can secure the offer prices for a whole 12 months.





Seen over the year, you save up to 100 euros compared to the regular bundle offers at Waipu and even more if you subscribe to the offers individually. You normally pay 12.99 euros per month for the Perfect Plus package at Waipu.tv alone. With Netflix you are there from 7.99 euros for the basic subscription.

Both are available in a bundle at Waipu.tv for cheaper and cheaper, but now the price will drop even further for a short time: If you now both booked together via Waipu.tvyou can save a lot – you only pay 16.41 euros.



As you know, there are three different packages to choose from. From pure Waipu.tv access to a combination with the Waipu.tv 4K Stick or the popular bundle in connection with the Netflix standard tariff for dual streaming in full HD quality. Depending on which package you choose, you can save up to 100 euros. All tariffs include 233 channels, 219 of them in HD, 100 hours of recording memory and much more.

Only 8.70 euros instead of 12.99 euros per month

33 percent savings for 12 months

Save 4.29 euros every month – save over 50 euros in 12 months

Monthly cancellable

Only 10.71 euros instead of 15.99 euros per month

33 percent savings for 12 months

Rent for the 4K TV stick included

Save 5.28 euros every month – save over 60 euros in 12 months

12 months contract term

Only 16.41 euros instead of 24.49 euros per month

33 percent savings for 12 months

Save 8.08 euros every month – save around 100 euros in 12 months

Monthly cancellable

Tip: If you want to book a Netflix package, you can also optionally get Netflix Premium with four parallel streams. In the standard subscription, there are only two parallel streams. As so often with these campaigns, it pays to be quick. You always remain very flexible, because you can cancel the offer monthly, there is only a minimum contract term in a bundle with the 4K stick. After twelve months at the latest, however, the price increases and the discount no longer applies. The simplest thing is to cancel in good time (before the end of the eleventh month).

Benefits of Waipu.tv at a glance:

Up to 233 channels in total, 219 channels in HD

Full access to the programs of Das Erste, ZDF, RTL, ProSieben and many more.

Up to 100 hours of digital recording storage

Up to four parallel streams possible

Waiputhek with more than 30,000 selected contents on demand

61 Pay-TV channels: Warner TV Film, SYFY, Romance TV, sportdigital football and many more.

Functions such as pausing the current TV program and restarting it

The savings campaign runs via redeemable vouchers that reduce the price of the subscriptions for a maximum of twelve months. The vouchers for the Easter campaign cannot be redeemed for the combination offer Perfect Plus with DAZN or other packages that are not mentioned. In addition, only new customers get the reduced prices.





