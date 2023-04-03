Resident Evil 4 Remake: Ada’s actress victim of a wave of hatred

Lily Gao, the actress who voices Ada Wong in Resident Evil 4 Remake, has been targeted by toxic gamers on the Web who have harassed her.

By playing Ada Wong in Resident Evil 4 Remake, the actress may have expected criticism but not such relentlessness from the players. She has indeed suffered a real wave of hatred that has forced her to distance herself from all this.

According to this sad story, Capcom’s choice to hire Lily Gao for the role of Ada Wong in Resident Evil 4 Remake was not to everyone’s taste. The Chinese-Canadian actress, who already played the femme fatale in the catastrophic Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon Citya remplacé Sally Cahill (RE2 1998, Resident Evil 4 original) et Jolene Andersen (Resident Evil 2 Remake).

Some players were quick to express their dissatisfaction with the performance of the voice actress with negative comments, to say the least.

You ruined the remake. I feel like I wasted my money buying the Deluxe Edition of Resident Evil 4 Remake to have this comedienne double as Ada. Great, now when Separate Ways comes out I’m going to have to mute the game. This is the worst dub I’ve heard in years. Why Capcom hired you instead of the former actress is beyond me. Your voice was horrible in Resident Evil 4 Remake. She was stiff and unattractive. I hope they don’t call on you to voice Ada in another game.

Internet users did not just post these messages on Twitter, but went directly to the Instagram account to attack Lily Gao. The latter even harassed her on posts that had nothing to do. Following this, Lily Gao deleted all of her publications on her Insta account, without commenting on this wave of hatred.

In this hate campaign, some Internet users wanted to salute Lily Gao’s performance in Resident Evil 4 Remake and at the same time denounce this sad affair.

I loved his performance! I like the fact that she’s more stoic while subtly playing with Leon. She is loyal to Ada. People really need to calm down, harassment is useless. Both actresses did an exemplary job and brilliantly portrayed an iconic character. Via Twitter.

What is happening with Ada’s actress in Resident Evil 4 Remake is completely unacceptable. Everyone has their opinion based on their experience, but going after their social networks (and even former voice actors) to insult them is sickening and deplorable. Via Twitter.

Will Lily Gao manage to overcome this toxicity? We will have to wait for a reaction from him. According to dataminers, Ada Wong’s DLC Separate Ways is likely to be released in the next few months. Traces of this content have in any case been detected in the Chainsaw demo files. Since its release, RE4 Remake has completely panicked the counters and it’s been a huge hit. Unfortunately, everything is not perfect and the game still includes bugs, one of which can ruin a game.