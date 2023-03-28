Test: Oni: Road to be the Mightiest Oni: Do Ghibli and Momotaro go well together?

In preparation for many months, Oni: Road to be the Mightiest Oni is the very first project of the Kenei Design studio. Founded by a former illustrator of Mistwalker (Terra Battle, Fantasian…), the small company stood out during the independent BitSummit festival in Kyoto, an event particularly popular in Japan. Introduced as part of the Game Creators Camp, a program aimed at revealing talents, the game left such a positive impression that it received the support of Masami Yamamoto, the manager of PlayStation Camp – the originator of Tokyo Jungle , Rain or Echochrome. Unfortunately, the world of creation is sometimes distant from that of the players and this friendly production has forgotten that shimmering graphics do not always rhyme with a rewarding experience.

