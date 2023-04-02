Test – Papetura – An adventure not to be missed

Papetura is a point and click adventure game. Your goal is to help Pape and Tura save their world. Their universe is made of paper, it is beautiful but fragile, especially when ugly black shadows seek to set it on fire. What surprises at first sight is this completely strange and at the same time very beautiful environment; by looking for a little info we learn that all the elements were made by hand and on paper before being modelled. Everything makes sense, the concept is pushed to the limit.

A gentle point and click

Papetura is therefore an adventure game with puzzles that will have to be solved quite simply. Simply because your character will logically activate weights, lights, etc., to make their way through. Here, no twisted resolution with sometimes improbable associations of objects, you just have to think carefully about how to use your immediate environment.

So what if we get stuck? Easy, a solution can be given to you quite regularly. And there too it’s subtle, no big red arrows pointing to the system to be unlocked, but rather small drawings which outline a solution, it’s up to you to understand them to get out of each riddle.

The rhythm of the game will be yours, rather soft, the atmosphere with dimmed lights soothes your quest, you will progress from table to table to the rhythm of an original soundtrack created by the Czech composer (but not only) Floex.

The war of light over shadow

We like this soft atmosphere, these refined and original decorations, despite the absence of dialogue. Absolutely not necessary here, everything is communicated through universal grimaces and the traditional opposition of shadow (evil) to light (life).

Same simplicity on the side of the gameplay which boils down to advancing your character or pressing on different elements of the decor. Unfortunately, this journey between darkness and light ends in less than two hours.

Tested on Xbox Series X