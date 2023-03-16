That ‘would be a very good thing’: Washington encourages conversation between Xi and Zelensky

Washington is encouraging a conversation between Chinese leaders Xi Jinping and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, which could happen in the coming weeks and would mark a first since Russia invaded Ukraine.

A conversation between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping “would be a very good thing,” a White House spokesman said Thursday. The United States, favorable, “encourage (ent)” for a long time, he added.

“We think it’s very important that the Chinese hear from the Ukrainians and not just from (Vladimir) Putin,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

A first since the invasion of Ukraine

The two leaders have not spoken since Russia invaded Ukraine, but the organization of a conversation seems to be taking shape. At the end of February, Volodymyr Zelensky said he was planning a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, a possibility reinforced by the announcement on Monday by the Wall Street Journal that Xi Jinping was planning to speak to the Ukrainian president.

According to the newspaper, this discussion could take place after Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow next week.

Beijing has neither condemned nor explicitly supported the Russian offensive in Ukraine, while providing diplomatic support to Moscow.

Position of ally of Russia

On February 24, a year to the day after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Beijing published a 12-point document calling on Moscow and kyiv to hold peace talks.

But if China seeks to impose itself as a mediator in this conflict, its position as an ally of Russia disqualifies it in the eyes of Westerners, who support Ukraine.

Recently accused by the United States of considering supplying arms to Russia, China has firmly denied it.