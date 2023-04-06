The 50 professions with the highest and lowest salaries in February 2023

The Ministry of Labor published a survey that presents the professions with the highest and lowest average hiring value under the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT) regime in the country. The salaries listed refer to the average starting value during the month of February and do not reflect the average salary for the profession as a whole.

In February of this year, the average admission salary in the country was BRL 1,978.12 — a value 2.47% lower than that recorded in January, which had an average salary in hiring of BRL 2,028.27. The survey data are from the new General Register of Employed and Unemployed People (Caged), responsible for monitoring formal employment in the country.

The sectors with the highest average salaries were public administration and IT, with the former registering the highest average hiring salary in February of BRL 2,289.39. The second, which encompasses information, communication and financial, real estate, professional and administrative activities, had an average value of R$ 2,094.21.

Next are the service sectors (R$ 2,058.99); industry (BRL 2,055.61), trade (BRL 1,734.54) and agriculture (BRL 1,773.44). The accommodation and food sector registered the lowest average, with R$ 1,612.04.

The complete list has 100 occupations, both for higher and lower wages. Below are 50 roles with the highest and 50 lowest entry salaries.

50 occupations with the highest hiring salaries in February

Between BRL 32.5 thousand and BRL 20.5 thousand

Production and Operations Director for the Transformation, Mineral Extraction and Utilities Industry: BRL 32,508.77

Higher Education Geography Teacher BRL 28,628.43

Human Resources Director BRL 27,567.84

Director of Research and Development (R&D) BRL 27,268.11

Aeronautical Engineer BRL 25,243.41

Commercial Director BRL 25,085.55

IT Services Director BRL 22,732.22

Compliance Director BRL 22,342.16

Transport Services Operations Director BRL 20,805.38

Between $20,000 and $15,000

Marketing Director BRL 19,278.00

Interventional Radiologist Physician BRL 18,857.01

Higher Education Professor in the Educational Research Area R$ 18,684.75

Director of Supplies BRL 18,547.51

Director General of Companies and Organizations (Except Public Interest) BRL 17,195.28

Director of Strategic Planning BRL 16,767.86

Clinical Oncologist BRL 16,721.35

Computing Equipment Engineer BRL 16,207.66

Systems Development Manager BRL 15,928.49

Doctor of the Family Health Strategy BRL 15,713.42

Director of Production and Operations at an Agricultural Company R$ 15,343.22

Mining Engineer (Project) BRL 15,096.63

Between R$15,000 and R$13,000

Funding Manager (Funds and Institutional Investments) BRL 14,900.99

Maintenance Director BRL 14,779.29

Administrative Director BRL 14,539.71

Director of Public and Civil Works Operations: BRL 14,495.10

Chief Financial Officer: BRL 14,451.19

Information Technology Solutions Architect: BRL 13,746.13

Director of Cultural Services: BRL 13,664.94

Production Technician in Petroleum Refining: BRL 13,541.82

Metallurgical, Mining and Materials Engineering Researcher: BRL 13,454.47

Information Technology Security Manager: BRL 13,254.28

Computer Applications Engineer: BRL 13,229.91

Research and Development Manager (R&D): BRL 13,002.58

Between BRL 13 thousand and BRL 11 thousand

Ator: R$ 12.981,74

Senior Engineer of the Merchant Marine: BRL 12,931.31

Large Account Manager (Corporate): BRL 12,722.44

Computer Operating Systems Engineers: BRL 12,672.07

Network Manager: BRL 12,641.70

Mining Engineer (Planning): BRL 12,500.71

Director of Production and Food Operations: BRL 12,301.00

Editorial Director: BRL 12,271.74

International Relations Professional: BRL 12,078.04

Civil Engineer (Geotechnics): BRL 11,982.56

Information Technology Project Manager: BRL 11,968.53

Communication Network Engineer: BRL 11,950.40

Neurosurgeon: BRL 11,818.39

Account Director (Advertising): BRL 11,801.02

Information Technology Production Manager: BRL 11,719.21

Director of Health Services: BRL 11,718.32

Banking Product Manager: BRL 11,704.33

50 occupations with the lowest hiring wages in February

Between BRL 980 and BRL 1,300

Professor of Linguistics and Applied Linguistics: BRL 983.08

Conductor of Robotized Painting Processes: BRL 1,029.34

Tobacco Culture Worker: BRL 1,201.79

Chestnut Exploration Worker: BRL 1,226.01

Loader (Aircraft): BRL 1,228.64

Price: R$1,236.91

Active and Receptive Telemarketing Operator: BRL 1,277.18

Indigenous Health Agent: BRL 1,299.43

Steward of Vessels: BRL 1,299.43

Between BRL 1,300 and BRL 1,350

Indigenous Sanitation Agent: BRL 1,302.00

Acai Exploration Worker: BRL 1,302.00

Salt Grinder: BRL 1,302.00

Leather Artificer: BRL 1,302.43

Newsboy (At Newsstand): BRL 1,303.91

Salina Operator (Sal Marinho): BRL 1,305.00

Oil Palm Crop Worker: BRL 1,305.49

Worker in Coco-Da-Baía Culture: BRL 1,306.61

Professor of Technology and Technical Calculation: BRL 1,310.88

Amusement Places Doorman: BRL 1,316.97

Metropolitan Train Driver: BRL 1,325.03

Sacristan: BRL 1,330.97

Worker in the Cultivation of Fruitful Creepers: BRL 1,332.13

Goat farming worker: BRL 1,332.33

Worker in the Cultivation of Creeping Fruit Species: BRL 1,334.79

Professional Ice Cream: BRL 1,343.05

Daily Domestic Employee: BRL 1,346.33

Cocoa Culture Worker: BRL 1,348.39

Between BRL 1,350 and BRL 1,400

Airline Service Operator: BRL 1,351.46

Leather and Skins Palletizer: BRL 1,354.75

Shrimp Breeder: BRL 1,355.06

Tutelary Counselor: BRL 1,357.95

Mototaxi driver: BRL 1,361.02

Mechanical Technical Designer: BRL 1,363.26

Maneuvering and Docking Agent: BRL 1,365.02

Hatter (Straw Hats): BRL 1,367.40

Watchmaker (Manufacture): BRL 1,369.16

Flotation Device Operator: BRL 1,370.92

Pupunha Exploration Worker: BRL 1,373.14

Log Classifier: BRL 1,378.56

School Transport Monitor: BRL 1,378.77

Manufacturer of Leather Goods (Except Shoes): BRL 1,381.76

Winder Operator: BRL 1,386.01

Betting Receiver (Lottery): BRL 1,386.22

Worker in Growing Liners: BRL 1,389.20

Active Telemarketing Operator: BRL 1,390.24

Producer in Olericulture of Fruits and Seeds: BRL 1,391.11

Dry Clothes Cleaner, by hand: BRL 1,392.66

Elderly Caregiver: BRL 1,393.09

Internal collector: BRL 1,393.27

Social Mother: BRL 1,393.94

While the 50 positions with the highest salaries have large variations, ranging from R$ 30,000 to R$ 11,000, it is clear that the other 50, with the lowest salaries, have a variation of only R$ 400. These data only reinforce the Brazilian scenario in which the majority of the population receives values ​​well below the market.

Currently, 29.4% of the population in the country lives below the poverty line, that is, about 62.5 million Brazilians live on just R$ 486 per month. The number of people living in extreme poverty has also increased in the last year, with 17.9 million living on just R$168 per month.

Source: Ministry of Labour