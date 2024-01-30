“The artist is still under contract”

Through their social networks The Music Corporation, a company chaired by Boris Arencibiareleased a statement denying the fact that The Jackal can continue his career as a free and independent artist.

In a text signed by the spokesperson for Estilus Entertainment On Instagram it reads: “In recent days there have been advertisements and interviews from Mr. Ramon Lavado Martínez, known artistically as El Chacal, speaking regarding his career as a ‘free agent’ and in relation to Estilus Entertainment. We want to let the public, producers, promoters and distributors know that that is totally false”.

According to this statement “the artist remains under a contract with the company where he or she has certain exclusive obligations. “We are in a legal process where the lawyers of both parties have been in communication about it but a resolution has not yet been reached.”

The Jackal recently announced that he was starting a new stage in his career as a free and independent artist. “I didn’t feel good and I wasn’t happy, but today life changed,” he said at the time.

This week the reggaeton singer offered an interview to Univision in which he gave details of his lawsuit against Boris Arencibia and La Corporation in which he said that the legal process to separate himself from it began in November 2022.

His legal representative added that he anticipates that the investigation against the company will find “theft, fraud, and at least one signature that has been forged.”