Court says that Movimiento Semilla cannot be a legislative block

GUATEMALA CITY.- The Constitutional Court of Guatemala determined this Tuesday that the Seed Movement It cannot be constituted again as a legislative bloc after Congress declared the deputies of its bench as independent.

The court rejected an injunction presented by Semilla’s deputy, Samuel Pérez, and granted a provisional one to the Vamos party, which presented a petition last week to prevent the reestablishment of the formation as a bloc.

The four deputies – Allan Rodríguez, Greicy de León, Héctor Aldana and Víctor Valenzuela – argued in the brief that an agreement of this type within the Board of Directors of Congress would pose a “threat.”

Congress revoked Semilla’s suspension with 93 votes in favor and 66 against within the framework of the inauguration of the current president, Bernardo Arevalowhich was affected by the board’s attempts to not give credentials to the party’s deputies.

Meanwhile, in the protection promoted by Vamos deputies, the speakers claimed a “certain imminent threat of the approval and issuance of a Legislative Agreement” that seeks to reestablish Semilla as a legislative block “having already precluded the opportune moment for the qualification of credentials and the respective taking possession of the position by the body legitimized for said purpose (the ninth legislature of the Congress of the Republic of Guatemala),” according to the minutes that include the resolution of the Constitutional Court.

The highest court argued that it protected the Vamos congressmen and urged them to refrain from approving and issuing legislative agreements that distribute the Labor Commissions and appoint independent deputies as their presidents.

“This is because, to hold positions in the legislative field, belong to legislative blocks or work commissions, deputies must be part of a legislative block, which cannot happen with deputies elected by a political party that, due to by order of a competent judge, the registration of a legal entity has been provisionally suspended,” the minutes add.

Despite the efforts made by the Semilla parliamentarians to recover their legal status as a blocso far they have not been able to obtain the necessary support.

On January 24 and 25, some pro-government legislators presented a motion to be recognized as a bloc, but at the time of the vote the quorum was broken, as has happened on other occasions, before addressing the issue.

The temporary suspension of Semilla by the Seventh Criminal Court, due to a process that involves alleged acts of corruption in the party’s constitution, generated this legal impediment for the official deputies, who are limited in their aspirations within Congress by not having access to relevant positions. as independent.

