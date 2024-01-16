The bad moment that Karina experienced: They cut off my electricity

Karina She was one of the great artists of our country in the 60s, 70s and 80s. She did it with her voice, her music. Those songs that have made her fans vibrate so much are still playing, such as El bal de los memorias, Fiesta and in a new worldthe latter being the one presented in the Festival de la Cancin de Eurovisin 1971where he finished in second position.

His name has continued to be linked to music this time, but also to television. Some little worlds in which she has made different sporadic appearances. However, the artist has also experienced very delicate economic times, something she spoke about in an interview with The worldwhere he has assured that he has spent several days without electricity in his house.

Karina has talked about retirement, and that she has had to resort to different jobs because retirement is very short: They have cut off my electricity. And I had to spend three or four days with candlesbut well, it has been solved, he began by explaining.

A situation that he managed to get out of thanks to his family: You always have to talk to the family, in this case with my daughters so they can pay your bill.. There’s always an exit. I have asked for a job on television once.. Many times they have said that Karina had retired. They wanted to retire me and I always answered that she was active. I don’t drop my rings. Work dignifies us and having a bad time strengthens you, as long as the bad thing is not too long.

The singer has always been very family-oriented and has looked after her loved ones. In fact, that is why she was one of the participants in the latest edition of GH VIP, where contests because his granddaughter was going through health difficultiesso she wanted to earn money with which to try to help her daughter with the high medical costs.

Have experienced unpleasant situations

The artist has also spoken in her interview about some unpleasant situations that he has had to live. Already in the 60s, when she was just a teenager, she had a run-in with a producer: There was a theater and film producer who wanted to make a film. The moment of uncovering began and He offered me a movie to show off his tits and told me that what he wanted was to touch them..

An unpleasant moment that was not the only one. In fact, Karina highlights the harm that the popular press has done to her, where her name has been in the news more times because of her personal life than because of her artistic side. In fact, she claims that she was happy about the cancellation of a program like Salvame: Yes, the truth is that yes, what do you want me to tell you. Questions can be asked, but with politeness and respect. Y If the person doesn’t want to talk about something because it hurts them or they don’t want to hurt anyone, it is very respectable..

