The cat climbing on the shoulder of an imam in full Tarawih makes the buzz (Video)

Social networks pass information of all kinds in record time, especially in video format. Indeed, videos sometimes go around the web at the speed of light. And it happens that videos that may seem banal, become viral and therefore count millions of views in a few hours.

This is the case for the video of the cat climbing on the imam in a mosque during a Ramadan prayer, in Bordj Bou Arréridj on April 3, quickly became viral on social networks. We see it everywhere and with thousands of shares.

Indeed, for 2 days, the video of a stray cat climbing on the shoulder of an imam in a mosque, during Ramadan prayers in Algeria, has gone viral on social media. The video shows the animal entering the mihrab and climbing onto an Algerian imam’s shoulder and licking his face. A very serious moment that the little cat came to disturb.

The imam, in full prayer, has his hands crossed over his body while the little tomcat clings to his arms. The little feline thus climbs on the imam first by the arms then goes up on his shoulders before snuggling up against the face of the religious man, having therefore found a comfortable place to land. An unusual moment even if the imam remained totally imperturbable.