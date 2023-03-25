The Chiefs urge a win

After a difficult start to the season in which they have lost three games, the Ciudad Juárez Chiefs return to the field this afternoon to visit the Naucalpan Raptors in the fourth week of the Mexican Professional American Football League (LFA).

The rival in turn of the border tribe has also had a tough start to the campaign because, like the border tribe, it has lost in the three games it has played.

In the general table, the Jefes are one place above the Raptors thanks to the difference in scores, but together with the Gallos Negros de Querétaro, these clubs remain the only clubs in the league that have not yet been able to win a game.

This week’s game is a great opportunity for the tribe to win the franchise’s first victory in this league, but the Raptors will have the support of their people to leave the José Ortega Martínez stadium with a positive result.

In last week’s game, the Chiefs almost took the win against the Dinos, but it was in the fourth quarter when the tribe blew the game away with a score just minutes before the game ended.

The Raptors return home after a game without much emotion in which the Greyhounds asserted their locality and managed to prevail with a final score of 27-13.

It is time for the Chiefs to bring victory to Ciudad Juárez, since the team will return to its fans on April 2 when they host the Reds, a difficult rival that occupies third place in the table, but already knows what it is a defeat, since they recently lost against the Caudillos de Chihuahua.

For their part, the Raptors want to say goodbye to their fans with a victory, since after this game the team will spend almost three weeks away from home to face their next away game and fulfill a break in the season.

FOR TODAY

Raptors vs Chiefs

LFA – Season 2023

week 4

5:00 PM

Jose Ortega Martinez Stadium

(Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico)

TV: Claro Sports (YouTube)