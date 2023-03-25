Chile vs. Paraguay: When does the friendly match on FIFA date play and who broadcasts it?

The Chilean National Team will once again take to the field of the Estadio Monumental in its first friendly of the year against Paraguay.

La Roja returns to the Monumental Stadium. The Chilean National Team is getting ready to play its first match of the year on this FIFA date where it will measure forces against its simile from Paraguayin a duel where it is expected to go looking for names and preparation formulas for what will be the start of the Qualifiers in the month of September.

Schedule: When does Chile vs. Paraguay play in the friendly on FIFA date?

The match between Chile and Paraguay is scheduled for Monday, March 27, starting at 9:30 p.m. at the Monumental Stadium.

Television: Where to watch the friendly match between Chile and Paraguay live on TV?

The commitment between Chileans and Paraguayans will have television transmission through the screens of Chilevisión, in the following channels according to your cable operator:

Online: Who broadcasts live streaming the friendly match between Chile and Paraguay?

You can follow the details of this commitment through the online channel of Chilevisión.

Are there tickets left for the Chile vs. Paraguay game?

Although there are several sectors that are sold out for this commitment, there are still tickets available for fans who want to accompany La Roja at the Monumental. The only sector available is Ocean, which has a value of 44 thousand pesos and you can buy through the PuntoTicket system.

What is the Chilean National Team’s roster?

Eduardo Berizzo summoned a total of 26 footballers who are divided among those who are locally who contribute with six athletes, while the rest are all currently carrying out their careers abroad.

Archers: Gabriel Arias (Racing Club – ARG), Claudius Bravo (Real Betis – ESP), Brian Cortes (Colo Colo)

Defenders: Matías Catalán (Workshops of Córdoba – ARG), paulo diaz (River Plate – ARG), Benjamin Kuscevic (Coritiba – BRA), Guillermo Maripan (AS Monaco – FRA), Nayel Mehssatou Sepulveda (Kortrijf FC – BEL), Eugenio Mena (Catholic University), Guillermo Soto (Hurricane – ARG), gabriel suazo (Toulouse – FRA).

Midfielders: Gary Medel (Bologna – ITA), Felipe Mendez (CSKA Moscow – RUS), Marcelino Nunez (Norwich City – ING), Stephen Pavez (Colo Colo), Diego Valdes (Club America – MEX), Arturo vidal (Flemish – BRA).

Forwards: Alexander Aravena (Catholic University), Bruno Barticciotto (Palestinian), Ben Brereton Diaz (Blackburn Rovers – ING), Victor Davila (Club Leon – MEX), john delgado (Pacos de Ferreira – POR), Jean Meneses (Toluca – MEX), Dario Osorio (University of Chile), Diego Rubio (Colorado Rapids – USA), Alexis Sanchez (Olympique de Marseille – FRA).